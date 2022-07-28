Benintendi is headed to the Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WIBW) - The Yankees are acquiring Royals’ outfielder Andrew Benintendi, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night.

In return, Kansas City is acquiring three Minor League pitching prospects T.J. Sikkema, Chandler Champlain, and Beck Way. Benintendi is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

Benintendi, Kansas City’s sole all-star player this year, is .321/.389/.399 on the year, with three home runs. He leads the major leagues with 91 singles, while also notching 14 doubles.

The Yankees are hosting the Royals for a four-game series starting Thursday night at 6:05 p.m.

