Avoid online, school shopping scams with BBB tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau wants to ward families away from potential scams when buying technology and supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.

The BBB claims that education has forever changed since the COVID pandemic, when students had to learn at home through technology, which, according to the BBB, set a new precedent for education.

Research from the market research firm Deloitte demonstrates the demand for technology has increased incredibly since then, especially online, in its 2022 back-to-school survey. It states that “the use of smartphones for shopping is on the rise, with 65% in 2022 versus 58% in 2021.”

However, this year the chip shortage is another obstacle families face as the supply struggles to keep up with the demand.

Previous Coverage of the U.S. Chip Shortage US warns that computer chip shortage could shut down factories The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US A bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States passed the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers raced to finish work on a key priority of the Biden administration.

Coupled with the demand and the ongoing chip shortage, scammers have a chance to make phony, enticing ads on fake websites that would trick consumers to share personal credit card information.

Tips suggested by the BBB include:

Shop with familiar retailers

Do not buy from imposters – Fraudsters may use the name, logo, and other characteristics of trusted brands. Look at the website closely to ensure you are with a trusted brand

Be cautious when you see low prices

Some brands or companies rarely offer sales – If a company rarely offers discounts or sales, research the company first. The products might be refurbished, used, or on a fake website

Know what you are shopping for - Set a budget, list what you need, and compare your options. Then you can shop around for a seller you trust.

Know who the seller is – Some sellers allow third party sellers to list items on the website, which can be difficult to distinguish from the other items.

Read the fine print

Finish your shopping early

To learn more tips to avoid potential frauds, just go to the BBB’s school shopping tips page.

If you need to report a scam, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.