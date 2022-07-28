Advertisement

Admire man treated, released after attempting to swerve for deer on highway

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Admire man was treated and released at the scene of an accident after attempting to miss a deer on the highway.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, first responders were called to the 2900 block of Highway 99 with reports of an injury accident.

Officials said they found that Matthew Viney, 34, of Admire, had been northbound on the highway in his white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when he swerved to miss a deer. Viney then left the roadway and ran into the east ditch where he hit a culvert.

The Sheriff’s Office said Viney was treated and released at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

