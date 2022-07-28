325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury selection is underway for accused murderer Dana Chandler’s retrial.

325 potential jurors were called to the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Ag Hall Thursday morning for day one of the process. Court officials say the proceedings were moved off-site because facilities at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse would not be able to accommodate the large number of potential jurors called.

Traditionally, only 150 to 200 potential jurors are needed for jury trials in Shawnee Co., however, court officials say the larger-than-normal pool was needed due to the amount of local and national attention Chandler’s previous trial garnered.

Originally slated to start at 9 a.m., Shawnee Co. Dist. Court Judge Cheryl Rios called the proceedings into session around 9:47 a.m. During Rios’ instructions, she informed jurors of the 24-page questionnaire they would be required to fill out as the first step in the jury selection process. Jurors were free to leave once they completed the questionnaire.

Shawnee Co. Court Administrator Lea Dawn Welch told 13 NEWS that ten copies of each of the 325 questionnaires will be made. One for Chandler, one for Judge Rios, three for the defense, three for the state, and two will go to court staff. Welch said the copies, which total 78,000 pages, will be handled by a local printing company and will be paid for by funds leftover from a previous year and budget. Welch said she anticipated the Chandler trial to incur extra costs and has been trying to account for those over the last few years.

Once the copies have been distributed, the prosecution and defense will begin combing through the thousands of pages of answers. Judge Rios announced to the potential jurors that some will be called in on Friday of this week, or Tuesday of next week for questioning. Rios said if a juror did not hear from the court, they would be required to show up at the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Welch said some jurors would likely be eliminated prior to questioning.

13 NEWS requested a copy of the questionnaire, which was created specifically for the Chandler retrial. A decision whether or not that will be provided is expected to come from Judge Rios by the end of Thursday.

Court officials say such an extensive questionnaire was needed due to the large amount of media coverage, both local and national, of Chandler’s previous case. Notably, CBS featured Chandler’s first trial and subsequent conviction on a 2012 episode of 48 Hours.

13 NEWS has learned that Chandler’s retrial is also garnering national attention as crews from CBS, NBC and a cable crime network are in Topeka to cover the trial.

Court officials say they are hoping to begin opening arguments on Wednesday or Thursday of next week, but no official time table has been set.

Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the July 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancée, Karen Harkness, at a west Topeka residence.

Sisco and Harkness were found with a number of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found in the basement of Harkness’ home.

Following a lengthy trial, a Shawnee County jury convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to two consecutive terms.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018, citing prosecutorial misconduct by then Shawnee Co. prosecutor Jacqie Spradling. Spradling has since been disbarred.

