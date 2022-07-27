With lifeguards back in school, Shawnee Co. pools to close Aug. 7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of classes in Shawnee Co. just around the corner, staff shortages will close county pools on Aug. 7.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says with school starting for many area students on Aug. 10 and 11, and college students heading back to campus, the county’s aquatic centers and pools will close after Aug. 7.

SCP+R noted that Dornwood and Jackson Spray Parks will remain open through Sept. 15 while aquatic fitness classes will continue through Aug. 13.

“Our lifeguards and pool staff are largely high school and college students,” noted Shawn Osborne, outdoor adventures superintendent. “Once high school begins and college students begin heading back to campus, we no longer have the staff to keep the aquatic centers and pools open.”

SCP+R said paddle boat, water trike, canoe and kayak rentals at the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will continue through Sept. 11.

