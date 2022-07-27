Wednesday forecast: Mild today, rain returns tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After this morning’s rain pushes out of the area, the next best chance for rain will move in late tonight into tomorrow morning for much of northeast KS. Then the focus will be on a chance for some areas to get rain this weekend before the heat returns next week.

Taking Action:

Today’s rain chance won’t last long this morning with another round of rain tonight and that could last a little bit longer into the morning hours for some.

Friday will be the nicest day despite clouds hanging tough for several areas but it will be the day with the lowest humidity.

Rain chances will exist this weekend for some areas however uncertainty exists on how widespread the rain will be and how heavy it will be.

Be ready for the heat to return next week with highs in the 90s and even 100s everyday.



Clouds will continue to hang tough at times through the weekend with a few peeks of sun from time to time which will impact the temperatures but generally speaking today will be the highest probability of getting sun.

As for rain, tonight into tomorrow morning will have the best chance for widespread rain for all of northeast KS. The rain this weekend still remains uncertain but as of now it’ll be more widespread south of I-70 while areas north may not get anything at all.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Few leftover showers before 9am mainly south of I-70 otherwise a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain before midnight, better chance after midnight. While t-storms are possible severe weather is not expected however flooding may occur. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Chance of rain in the morning otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Friday will be a nice day with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with light winds and low humidity so get outside to enjoy it. After highs in the 80s this weekend and a low chance of rain in some areas, the summer heat comes back in full force next week to begin August.

