Washburn’s Rottinghaus nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Washburn libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the Ichabods single-game digs record with 51 in a 3-1...
Washburn libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the Ichabods single-game digs record with 51 in a 3-1 win over Central Missouri on Saturday, September 25, 2021.(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Talk about an honor for Washburn star Faith Rottinghaus.

The former Bods Libero is one of 151 total student-athletes combined between NCAA Division I, II, and III to be nominated for this prestigious award.

She’s is a five-time All-American, she’s the all-time career leader in digs with 2,676 and is second in digs per set at 5.49 digs/set and she helped lead Washburn to its first-ever appearance NCAA National Championship match.

The Kansas native was named a D2CCA All-American first team selection, AVCA All-American second team selection, and also earned her third-straight all-MIAA first team honors.

At January’s NCAA Convention in San Antonio, the national Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced.

