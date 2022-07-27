Washburn’s Rottinghaus nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Talk about an honor for Washburn star Faith Rottinghaus.

The former Bods Libero is one of 151 total student-athletes combined between NCAA Division I, II, and III to be nominated for this prestigious award.

She’s is a five-time All-American, she’s the all-time career leader in digs with 2,676 and is second in digs per set at 5.49 digs/set and she helped lead Washburn to its first-ever appearance NCAA National Championship match.

The Kansas native was named a D2CCA All-American first team selection, AVCA All-American second team selection, and also earned her third-straight all-MIAA first team honors.

At January’s NCAA Convention in San Antonio, the national Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.