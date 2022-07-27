Advertisement

Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.(MGN/AST)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers announced four children were found dead at a home in Fairbanks.

A dispatch report obtained by KTVF states troopers received reports of shots fired at a home Tuesday evening.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found the four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old shot three of his siblings before shooting himself.

Troopers said three other children in the home were uninjured, and the parents weren’t home at the time of the shooting.

The bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office, and troopers notified the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.

Copyright 2022 KTVF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
Ty Zentner is the sixth Wildcat to receive a preseason nod ahead of the 2022 season.
K-State’s Zentner named to preseason award watch-list
Sharon Tatman, 74, was found dead following a fire at 101 8th St. in Cottonwood Falls on...
Fatal fire in Cottonwood Falls deemed accidental
A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away.
Nurse adopted dog of terminally ill patient