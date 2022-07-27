Advertisement

Topeka event addresses ways to combat opioid, Fentanyl overdoses

About 60 people attended a program that addressed opioid and Fentanyl overdoses Wednesday...
About 60 people attended a program that addressed opioid and Fentanyl overdoses Wednesday morning at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue in Topeka's Gage Park.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opioid drug overdoses are a concern in many communities across the United States, including in Topeka.

Prevention and Resiliency Services, based in the capital city, sponsored an event Wednesday morning at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue in Gage Park to address the problem.

Around 60 people representing a variety of local organizations attended the gathering at the Kay McFarland Garden and Venue, located just south of the Topeka Zoo near S.W. 10th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Several presenters discussed opioid and fentanyl abuse in Topeka and steps that can be taken to help prevent the problem.

Mandy Czechanski, executive director of Prevention and Recovery Services, said the message presented at Wednesday morning’s gathering was vital for the Topeka community.

“We feel like this message is critical for anyone that’s present, because opioids and overdose and drug abuse and addiction can affect anybody’s families,” Czechanski said. “Our hope today is that people walk away with more knowledge and are informed and feel like they are empowered to share information and hopefully save someone’s life.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were 266 drug-overdose deaths in Shawnee County from 2011 to 2020.

Those numbers continue to rise, experts said at Wednesday’s meeting, as traces of Fentanyl are turning up in drugs ranging from heroin to cocaine to marijuana.

Alyssa Nava, a prevention specialist at the Lawrence-based DCCCA, said a key to combatting drug abuse is “educating families” and “educating communities, letting people know and raising the awareness that Fentanyl and opioid overdoses are really dangerous and that we know they’re impacting our communities.”

Experts said collaboration among various agencies also is an important component of reducing opioid and Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in communities.

Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said that while officers will enforce laws regarding illegal drugs, they also are working with other agencies to help prevent people from using the substances.

Monasmith also called on community members to step up and help people they know who may be struggling with a drug addiction.

“If they do see something, have the courage to say something,” Monasmith said, “whether it’s within their own circles or with law enforcement, so that we can hopefully address it and, again, save lives.”

