Teen defensive driving course to make pit stop in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A defensive driving course for teens plans to make a pit stop in the Capital City the last weekend in July.

Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe says it will head to the Capital City on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, for a teen defensive driving program.

B.R.A.K.E.S. said it will host the course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr.

The organization indicated that with vehicles provided by Kia Motors, it will offer teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers - including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers - to teach teens and parents how to be safer on the road.

B.R.A.K.E.S. noted that exercises will include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.

The organization noted that former drag racing champion Doug Herbert started B.R.A.K.E.S. after he tragically lost his son in a 2008 car crash. He turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 50,000 teens and 53,000 parents across the nation.

B.R.A.K.E.S. said teens that have taken the course are 64% less likely to get into a car accident. It also said car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens and end more lives each day than murder, suicide or disease.

