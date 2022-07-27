School districts hiring as first day of school nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer is almost over and schools are a little nervous about what’s ahead.

“This year there are a few more positions going into the school year that we need to fill,” said Brian White, the HR and Operations Director for Auburn-Washburn USD 437. School districts say they’ve seen shortages before and they are hopeful they can once again fill the openings.

“Every year I’m nervous!” said White. “So when you don’t have your positions filled you’re always wondering about what do we do and how do we do those things and each year we are able to hire and fill the positions and we get to a point where things are up and running so I’m confident we’ll get to that point again, but of course I’m nervous.”

The district is hiring everyone from teachers and bus drivers to food service and custodians. Each job makes an impact.

“One of my favorite things about working in education,” said White, “is just that everyone of our positions truly can make a difference in the academic achievement of a student. We have openings in food service, we have openings in custodian types of positions. We know that if buildings are a clean and safe environment kids learn better. We know if kids are well fed they learn better.”

The shortages are seen statewide. Staffing issues in Emporia had board members last Thursday considering possibly closing an elementary school to serve students elsewhere. They ultimately voted against it. In Auburn-Washburn, White says the classroom overall isn’t expected to change much if positions remain open beginning day one.

“At our school district,” said White, “we are continuing to deliver instruction as we have in the past and our classrooms will look very similar to what they have in the past.”

In a statement to 13 News, the Kansas State Department of Education said in March of 2022, there were 1,381 vacancies for licensed staff members across the state. The deadline to submit vacancy data for the fall 2022 school semester is September 26.

See the list below to find out more about what jobs are available in and around Topeka.

