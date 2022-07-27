Advertisement

Road closure on 17th St. to force westbound drivers to detour Wednesday

FILE
FILE(DJ Jones)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road closure on 17th St. will force westbound drivers through a detour on Wednesday.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, WPC will close the westbound lane of SW 17th St. at SW Mulvane so it can CCTV survey a sanitary sewer. It said the closure is needed for repair work.

Due to the location of the closure, the City said the westbound lanes on 17th St. will be detoured around the Washburn, 21st, MacVicar areas.

The City noted that the closure is only expected to be in place on Wednesday.

