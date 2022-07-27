Rebuilding progress slower but steady in Andover 3 months after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - As the three month mark nears since a devastating tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings in Butler and Sedgwick Counties, recovery efforts continue, but at a slower clip than in the immediate aftermath of the violent storm. While the damage was extensive, there were not deaths.

For many impacted by the tornado, work continues on the next steps in the lengthy rebuilding process. In Andover, signs of progress are there with work starting on a few new homes going up on the concrete slabs of houses the April 29 tornado ripped apart. But many impacted homeowners are on standby as blue tarps still decorate many roofs. After the initial rush to clean up, the rebuild takes much longer.

The sounds of recovery are still there, just less frequent and more difficult to find.

“Neighbor behind us got her garage up a week ago. They’re working on her roof now. We keep hearing, ‘tap,’ ‘tap,’ ‘tap,’ so they’re working on the smaller problems,” said Andover resident Shirly Padding whose home the April 29 tornado damaged.

Padding’s one of the few homes left standing on her stretch of road as both her neighbors’ homes were torn down in the past week.

“Never thought I’d be the nicest house on the block looking like this, but all the rest of the block is gone,” she said.

Progress is happening for the repairs to her property.

“Our trusses did come in a bit ahead of time, so we’re really grateful about that,” Padding said. Now, we’re trying to reschedule if possible. Otherwise, they’ll start in two weeks.”

After something like the April 29 tornado that slammed the area, it just takes time.

“Might not look like it completely when you’re driving around, that not a lot has been happening, but there’s definitely been a lot of work behind the scenes with the community, with residents.”

The City of Andover said one of the next steps is to award funds collected by the United Way relief effort. Next month, awards will start going to those impacted. But there are other things to sort out.

“Kind of in a lull. They’re still dealing with their insurance and they’re kind of not able to build yet or they’re figuring out how they’re going to progress,” said Long-term Recovery Committee Member and Andover Baptist Church Pastor James Gillespie.

Supply chain issues for lumber and windows are also holding up recovery efforts. At Andover Baptist Church, an encouraging development is the days of the tarped roof will be coming to an end.

For Padding, while there is currently a lot of waiting, the recovery process is moving along.

“We’re going to have Christmas here, no matter what,” she said of her home.

The City of Andover reports at this point, 29 building permits and 38 demolition permits have been filed. The Long-term Recovery Committee also continues to meet, doing some of the behind-the-scenes work. There are also ongoing repairs to city property in Andover. In a similar situation to many of its residents and business owners, the city is waiting on replacement windows for City Hall. Planning is also underway on a replacement to the lodge at Central Park which received significant damage. The goal is to have that reopen next year.

With the heavily damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School, the Andover school district is working on repairs with the plan to be open for the start of the schoolyear in a little less than a month.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.