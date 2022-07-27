RCPD investigates after man allegedly head-butts woman, puts her in chokehold

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are investigating after a Manhattan man allegedly head-butted a woman, put her in a chokehold and damaged her property.

The Riley County Police Department says around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan.

Officials listed a 40-year-old woman as the victim when she reported a 30-year-old man she knew allegedly head-butted her, put her in a chokehold and proceeded to damage her drywall and a bookshelf.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $200.

