RCPD investigates after man allegedly head-butts woman, puts her in chokehold

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are investigating after a Manhattan man allegedly head-butted a woman, put her in a chokehold and damaged her property.

The Riley County Police Department says around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan.

Officials listed a 40-year-old woman as the victim when she reported a 30-year-old man she knew allegedly head-butted her, put her in a chokehold and proceeded to damage her drywall and a bookshelf.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $200.

