Advertisement

Parsons man arrested on accusations of mistreatment of elders from 2 counties

Stacy Oliver, 55, of Parsons
Stacy Oliver, 55, of Parsons(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Parsons man has been arrested on accusations of the mistreatment of elders, theft, drugs and weapons from two counties.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Stacy T. Oliver, 55, of Parsons, has been arrested for theft, mistreatment of elders and several drugs and weapons accusations.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the KBI said agents arrested Oliver near 1528 Main St. in Parsons for felony, theft, two counts of mistreatment of elders, criminal threat, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

After his arrest, the KBI said Oliver was booked into the Labette Co. Jail and formal charges have yet to be filed. It said charges are expected from both the Labette Co. Attorney and the Crawford Co. Attorney.

The Bureau did not release information about the circumstances of the crimes Oliver has been accused of.

The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Girard Police Department, the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Parsons Police Department all aided in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

FILE
Ozawkie Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE
FILE
Man arrested in Wichita for Manhattan hit-and-run, DUI probation violation
FILE
Back-to-school survey finds teens worry about inflation, supplies
FILE - Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
With lifeguards back in school, Shawnee Co. pools to close Aug. 7