Parsons man arrested on accusations of mistreatment of elders from 2 counties

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Parsons man has been arrested on accusations of the mistreatment of elders, theft, drugs and weapons from two counties.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Stacy T. Oliver, 55, of Parsons, has been arrested for theft, mistreatment of elders and several drugs and weapons accusations.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the KBI said agents arrested Oliver near 1528 Main St. in Parsons for felony, theft, two counts of mistreatment of elders, criminal threat, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

After his arrest, the KBI said Oliver was booked into the Labette Co. Jail and formal charges have yet to be filed. It said charges are expected from both the Labette Co. Attorney and the Crawford Co. Attorney.

The Bureau did not release information about the circumstances of the crimes Oliver has been accused of.

The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Girard Police Department, the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Parsons Police Department all aided in the investigation.

