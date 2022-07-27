Advertisement

Ozawkie Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE

FILE
FILE(U.S. Air Force)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory for the City of Ozawkie has been rescinded by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Wednesday, July 27, it rescinded a Boil Water Advisory for the City of Ozawkie public water supply system in Jefferson Co.

The KDHE said the advisory was originally issued due to a line break which resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. It said failure to maintain the right amount of pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The Department noted that regardless of whether the supplier or KDHE staff issues the boil water advisory, it is the only entity that can rescind the order after samples are tested at a certified laboratory.

The KDHE indicated that lab test samples collected from the City of Ozakwie show no evidence of bacteriological contaminations and all other conditions that put the system at risk of contamination have been resolved.

For more information, click HERE.

