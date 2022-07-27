Advertisement

New $11.2 million grant to help K-State continue neuroscience endeavor

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $11.2 million grant will help Kansas State University in its endeavor to better understand the human brain.

Kansas State University says its Cognitive and Neurobiological Approaches to Plasticity Center, or CNAP, will continue its important neuroscience-related research thanks to an $11.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

K-State said the second phase of the grant is part of the Centers for Biomedical Research Excellence, or COBRE, program and build on the research from phase 1 - which started in July 2017 with a $10.6 million COBRE grant that established CNAP.

The University noted that the phase 2 grant will fund the next 5 years of CNAP research on plasticity - the way the brain changes over time. It sand CNAP is a statewide effort led by the university which also involves the University of Kansas and Wichita State University.

At K-State, staff said CNAP involves interdisciplinary researchers from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, the College of Health and Human Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Receipt of the phase II COBRE award is a fantastic achievement for the CNAP center,” said Kimberly Kirkpatrick, university distinguished professor of psychological sciences and CNAP director. “We will be using the funds to continue to support junior faculty development and make significant infrastructure upgrades to core facilities to support cutting-edge neuroscience techniques.”

K-State the grant will help CNAP continue to:

  • Promote neuroplasticity research by supporting junior faculty
  • Establish a critical mass of investigators in this area of research to compete for external funding
  • Support and improve research infrastructure for neuroplasticity research

The University also noted that the second phase funds will help with three new research projects which continue to expand on three research core facilities - including the Behavioral Neuroscience Core, the Cognitive Neuroscience Core and the Neuroinformatics Core. The funds will also help operate the pilot grant program and strengthen connections with other research centers and organizations through scientific exchange networks.

For more information about the researchers and projects, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

FILE
New study in Kansas to analyze asthma therapies with $31 million award
FILE - Ascension Via Christi receives 'A' rating from Leapfrog
Ascension Via Christi hospitals earn high accolades in national report
FILE
Ozawkie Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE
FILE - At-home Covid test
10K+ COVID-19 tests sent to 2K+ Kansans in need