Metro area victim’s rights organizations warn of potential consequences with Amendment 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven local nonprofit victim services leaders openly oppose Amendment 2 saying they know firsthand the struggles survivors face.

A “yes” vote would remove constitutional protections and allow lawmakers to restrict and possibly ban abortion.

The joint editorial says the amendment risks the health of survivors of rape, incest and domestic violence.

We’ve seen this happen in Missouri. Legislators passed a law that no longer provides an exception for victims. Victims are forced to birth a rapist’s child. Healthcare providers were so concerned about the ambiguous law that for 5 days at least one hospital system refused to provide emergency contraception for victims.

MOCSA, Rose Brooks, Safehome, Newhouse, Hope House, Friends of Yates, and Synergy Services all contributed to the editorial.

“Perpetrators of rape take away a victim’s right to bodily autonomy,” it reads, in part. “Victims are forced to make difficult decisions, decisions they never thought they would have to make. These decisions must remain in their hands because only they know what is right for them.”

A previous KCTV5 report revealed 16.1 percent of survivors experience what is known as RRP (Rape Related Pregnancy), according to the American Journal of Preventative Medicine where survivors were directly interviewed.

The National Library of Medicine reports only 21 percent of rape survivors seek immediate medical care due to things like trauma and shock.

KCTV5 has reached out to the Value them Both organization for a response.

Previously, the Susan B Anthony Organization has stated it advocates for the ambitious protections but said any potential legislation would need to reflect the will of the people.

Here’s what Kansas voters will see when they head to the polls:

Explanatory statement. The Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion, including, but not limited to, in circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or when necessary to save the life of the mother.

“A vote for the Value Them Both Amendment would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion because there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion.

“A vote against the Value Them Both Amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas and could prevent the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion in many circumstances. It would leave in place the newly discovered right to abortion first recognized in 2019.”

