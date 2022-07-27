Man potentially facing up to 54 years in jail for selling Fentanyl, leading to man’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man faces a more serious charge for allegedly selling a man drugs laced with Fentanyl leading to the man’s death.

William Bari was 42-years-old when he was found dead in a Topeka hotel bathroom.

66-year-old Marcus Knight Sr. was charged in February with ten counts, including theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and heroin.

“My brother was a wonderful person with a big heart, he would give you the shirt off of his back, a wonderful dad, a great brother,” said Bari’s sister.

His sister says Fentanyl is an issue everywhere.

“Fentanyl is highly addictive and it is found in all 50 states any neighborhood, it does not discriminate and dealers are mixing it with other drugs with powder and pill form in effort to you know draw addiction and attract repeat buyers and again its very profitable,” she said.

Authorities say Bari got Fentanyl-laced drugs from Marcus Knight Sr.

Knight was initially charged in February, but a superseding indictment filed in June added a level one felony county of drug distribution causing death.

According to District Attorney Mike Kagay, the additional charge means Knight’s maximum sentence, if convicted could go from 12 years to more than 54 years.

Bari’s sister now wants dealers to know, there can be consequences.

“Dealers really need to understand that knowingly or unknowingly when you’re dealing someone something with Fentanyl, it could cost them their life and that’s not worth any profit and you could be facing some serious time in jail.”

Court records show Knight is next due in court for a docket hearing August 4th.

