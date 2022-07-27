Man arrested in Wichita for Manhattan hit-and-run, DUI probation violation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old man was arrested in Wichita for a hit-and-run incident and DUI probation violation out of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says Hunter Lee Gilbert, 25, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, by the Wichita Police Department on a warrant out of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that the warrant stems from a Jan. 24 hit-and-run incident, in which Gilbert rear-ended two other vehicles at the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Richards Dr. and then drove away from the scene.

Officials said Gilbert was also arrested on a probation violation stemming from a DUI in Manhattan on July 24, 2021.

Gilbert has since bonded out of the Sedgwick Co. Jail.

