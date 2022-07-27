Advertisement

Man arrested in Wichita for Manhattan hit-and-run, DUI probation violation

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old man was arrested in Wichita for a hit-and-run incident and DUI probation violation out of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says Hunter Lee Gilbert, 25, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, by the Wichita Police Department on a warrant out of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that the warrant stems from a Jan. 24 hit-and-run incident, in which Gilbert rear-ended two other vehicles at the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Richards Dr. and then drove away from the scene.

Officials said Gilbert was also arrested on a probation violation stemming from a DUI in Manhattan on July 24, 2021.

Gilbert has since bonded out of the Sedgwick Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

FILE
Ozawkie Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE
Stacy Oliver, 55, of Parsons
Parsons man arrested on accusations of mistreatment of elders from 2 counties
FILE
Back-to-school survey finds teens worry about inflation, supplies
FILE - Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
With lifeguards back in school, Shawnee Co. pools to close Aug. 7