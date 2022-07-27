Advertisement

Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing

Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument.

Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery; knowingly use a weapon to cause great bodily harm, and criminal deprivation of property.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to a home at 1337 SW Woodhull just before 9 p.m. Monday evening. When they arrived, officers were told Snowder-Hackett and another individual had been involved in an argument.

At one point during the argument, TPD says Snowder-Hackett produced a sword and stabbed the victim. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not provided.

No other information was released.

