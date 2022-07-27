Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with central Topeka shooting

Timothy Hobby
Timothy Hobby(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a July 3rd shooting in central Topeka.

Timothy Hobby, 28, of Topeka was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault.

According to the Topeka Police Department, just after midnight on July 3rd, officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 2000 block of SW Buchanan. Upon arrival, they located an an individual who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local with what initially appeared to be life-threatening injuries but was upgraded by medical staff upon arrival.

Officials also say the individuals involved in the incident did know each other.

