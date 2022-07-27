Advertisement

Lawrence Police introduce newest K9 member donning donated vest

Officer Doncouse and his new K9 partner Shadow.
Officer Doncouse and his new K9 partner Shadow.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has introduced its newest four-legged member following a donation from Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest.

The Lawrence Police Department has officially introduced its newest K9 member, Shadow. It said Shadow has already been working to keep the city safe for several months, however, he just got new gear from Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest and wanted to show it off.

LPD noted that Shadow, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was given a brand new K9 ballistic vest and has been paired with his handler Officer Doncouse.

