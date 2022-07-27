KC sees nation’s fifth highest homicide rate in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second quarter of 2022, Kansas City saw the nation’s fifth highest homicide rate according to a recent study.

With an 18% spike in the homicide rate for 50 of the nation’s largest cities, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, July 27, that it released its report on the Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates.

To see which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub said it compared 50 of the nation’s largest cities based on per capita homicides in the second quarter of 2022, as well as per capita homicides in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020.

According to the report, Kansas City had the 16th largest increase in homicides in the nation with 10.79 homicides per 100,000 residents in the second quarter of 2022. This is the fifth highest average in the nation. That is also 1.22 more homicide cases per 100,000 residents than in the same quarter of 2021 and 8.14 more than in 2020.

On the other side of Missouri, St. Louis saw the 6th largest increase in homicides with 15.75 homicides per 100,000 residents. This is the second highest average in the nation. That is also 0.98 more homicide cases per 100,000 residents than in 2021 and 6.56 more than in 2020.

To the south, Oklahoma saw the 34th largest increase in homicides with 2.62 per 100,000 residents. This is the 30th highest average in the nation. That is also 0.62 more homicide cases than in 2021 and 0.15 less than in 2020.

To the north, Nebraska seemed to be one of the safest states with both Omaha and Lincoln coming in at 49th and 48th, respectively. Omaha recorded 0.63 homicide cases per 100,000 residents in the second quarter of 2022. That is 1.04 more homicide cases than in 2021 and 2.29 more than in 2020. Meanwhile, Lincoln recorded no homicides for the second quarter of 2022.

Lastly, to the east, Colorado seemed to be the national average with Colorado Springs and Denver ranking near the middle of the study - at 24 and 27 respectively. Colorado Springs recorded 2.54 homicides per 100,000 residents in the second quarter of 2022, which is the same as in 2021 and 1.48 fewer cases than in 2020. Denver recorded 3.35 homicides in 2022, which is 0.42 less than in 2021 and 0.14 more than in 2020.

The study also noted that Kansas City had the fifth highest homicide rate in the nation while Lincoln tied with Scottsdale, Az., for the lowest homicide rate. It also found that Kansas City and St. Louis tied for the lowest increase in homicides per capita between 2022 and 2020 while Omaha saw the second lowest.

The cities with the highest homicide increases are as follows:

New Orleans, La. Baltimore, Md. Louisville, Ken. Milwaukee, Mich. Washington, D.C.

The cities with the lowest increases are as follows:

Tucson, Az. Omaha, Neb. Lincoln, Neb. Madison, Wis. Garland, Texas

To see where other cities fall, click HERE.

