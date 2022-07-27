Kansas game wardens honor K9 a month after her retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas game wardens have honored K9 Ruby about a month after her retirement and after 8 years of dedicated service.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said Ruby helped with a multi-state wildlife check lane in Colorado which ran for 36 hours straight. During which, more than 1,300 vehicles were inspected. She recovered stolen handguns hidden in fields as suspects attempted to evade police and found a hidden shotgun and doves to help cite a suspect for over limit of doves and no hunting license.

KDWP noted that Ruby became well-known after her scale down the face of the dam at Wellington Lake to alert on backpacks full of short walleye and saugeye. It said one of her larger finds includes 10 fish over the limit and all were under legal length limits.

The Department also indicated that Ruby tracked individuals shooting illegally on the refuge at Cheney Wildlife Area. It said the suspects had run when wardens approached and Ruby tracked them both to find one in a brush pile and the other under a tree root ball.

KDWP said a local police department has even requested Ruby’s assistance to track a wanted felon who had attempted to evade arrest by hiding in the woods. It said she tracked him down and stood on his back until officials arrived. The suspect had attempted to cover himself with brush and had been nearly impossible to see.

In addition to numerous cases in which she located evidence that led to confessions and tracked perpetrators down for other agencies, KDWP said Ruby also participated in various educational programs for the public. It said she was part of the programs in Sumner County for 7 years with an average attendance of 400 children per year - she was commonly the favorite attraction.

KDWP also noted that Ruby and her handler Chris Stout were featured on the cover of International Game Wardens Magazine in 2017.

