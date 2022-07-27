K-State’s Zentner named to preseason award watch-list

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior punter Ty Zentner has been named to the 2022 Ray Guy Award preseason watch-list, as announced on Wednesday.

The award is presented to the top college punter in the nation, and it is the first time in Zentner’s career he has been named to the list. A Wildcat has not been named a preseason candidate since Devin Anctil in 2019. There has not been a semifinalist since Tim Reyer in 2007.

Zentner, a Topeka native, finished the 2021 season as an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick, averaging 43.7 yards per punt. He’s the sixth Wildcat to receive a preseason nod in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.