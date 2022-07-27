Advertisement

K-State’s Zentner named to preseason award watch-list

Ty Zentner is the sixth Wildcat to receive a preseason nod ahead of the 2022 season.
Ty Zentner is the sixth Wildcat to receive a preseason nod ahead of the 2022 season.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior punter Ty Zentner has been named to the 2022 Ray Guy Award preseason watch-list, as announced on Wednesday.

The award is presented to the top college punter in the nation, and it is the first time in Zentner’s career he has been named to the list. A Wildcat has not been named a preseason candidate since Devin Anctil in 2019. There has not been a semifinalist since Tim Reyer in 2007.

Zentner, a Topeka native, finished the 2021 season as an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick, averaging 43.7 yards per punt. He’s the sixth Wildcat to receive a preseason nod in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

On Wednesday, K-State announced the addition of assistant coach Rodney Perry to Coach Tang's...
Coach Tang completes coaching staff, adds Rodney Perry
Dawson Hammes at MIAA Media Day 2022
Emporia State knows what they’re capable of in 2022
Washburn Football at 2022 MIAA Media Day
Washburn hopes to build off strong 2021 campaign with veteran leadership
Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins at 2022 MIAA Media Day
Emporia State knows what they’re capable of in 2022