Japanese beetles damaging some bushes in Gage Park’s Reinisch Rose Garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Japanese beetles continue to make their presence felt across Topeka, including in a historic rose garden in Gage Park.

On Wednesday, the shiny-green beetles could be seen on dozens of roses in the Reinisch Rose Garden, near S.W. 10th Avenue and Gage Boulevard in Gage Park.

Chris Beaton, horticulture supervisor for Shawnee County Parks + Recreation, says that while Japanese beetles have been bad in some areas, they haven’t been as prevalent in the rose garden as some people seem to believe.

“Each year, the rose garden goes through cycles of insects and cycles of blooms,” Beaton said. “Our horticulture staff has introduced a number of beneficial insects to the rose garden to combat other insects.

“While the Japanese beetles have been bad this year in some locations, they have only been found on a limited number of bushes in the rose garden.”

Beaton said Parks + Recreation staff members are “currently addressing the more heavily affected bushes.”

Beaton added that the beetles mainly have been found on rose petals that are dropping naturally at the end of their current bloom cycle. The rose bushes are expected to bloom again in September.

In the future, Beaton said, the horticulture staff is exploring natural options to reduce or prevent insect infestations.

Other areas across the Topeka area, and across the nation, have reported infestations of Japanese beetles this year.

While some people have resorted to using Japanese beetle traps, the Shawnee County Extension Office discourages the practice. The traps, officials said, actually attract additional beetles from other nearby locations.

According to Kansas State University, Japanese beetles were first reported in the United States in 1916 in Riverton, N.J.

Since that time, the insects have been found in nearly every state east of the Mississippi River. They also have been found in a number of states in the western portion of the country.

