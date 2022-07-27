Historic buildings to be revitalized with KDOC grants in rural communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Historic buildings in rural communities will be revitalized with new grant awards from the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Patterson Family Foundation.

In the fall of 2021, the Kansas Department of Commerce says it launched a new community revitalization program - the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline - to address the issue. With the program, it said the state helps building owners with matching grants to cover eligible expenses as historic properties are revitalized.

KDOC said HEAL was made possible through a collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation - which has been dedicated to strengthening rural communities since 2007.

On Wednesday, July 27, Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced the 2022 HEAL grant recipients. He said slightly more than $1.8 million in matching grants will be awarded to help 32 projects throughout the Sunflower State.

“The goal of the HEAL is to rescue downtown buildings and restore them as productive spaces for business and community use,” Toland said. “Seeing our downtown districts turned into more attractive and vibrant places to live and work, along with creating new jobs and services for Kansans, is key to our state’s prosperity.”

The Dept. noted that grants are divided into two funding categories - Emergency and Regular - for cities with fewer than 50,000 residents. It said the program is meant to transform buildings for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare or entrepreneurship - and again become economic drivers in the community.

“Vibrant downtown areas are important to the future prospects of smaller communities, so it was not a difficult decision for us to join the Department of Commerce and its partners in funding HEAL grants,” said Lindsey Patterson Smith, President of the Patterson Family Foundation. “HEAL grants give architecturally significant buildings a new lease on life, so they can continue to play vital roles in their communities.”

KDOC indicated that Emergency HEAL was established to make strategic investments in underused, dilapidated buildings or buildings in danger of collapse. It said 24 applications were received in this category and a total of 10 were chosen to receive $585,000 in matching grant funds. The Emergency award recipients are as follows:

Elmo Building, Burden – $40,000,

Union Gas Building Renovation, Caney – $65,000,

Pretty Boy Floyd’s Underground Restaurant and Event Venue, Ellsworth – $65,000,

Cohn-Gardner Hill Department Store, Eudora – $65,000,

The Eureka Project, Eureka – $41,000,

McDonald Hall, Fort Scott – $65,000,

Kollock and Bragunier-Otte Buildings, Peabody – $65,000,

David Rettiger Building, Strong City – $65,000,

Jacob Engles Dry Goods/Restaurant and Distillery, Wellington – $64,000, and

Stiles Mortuary Building, Wilson – $50,000.

KDOC said a total of 220 applications were received for the Regular HEAL grants. It said 24 projects from across the state will receive $1,294,715 in matching grant funds. The regular award recipients are as follows:

The Star Block Restaurant/Retail, Osage City – $65,000,

Restoration of 17 E. Fourth Ave – Brewery Manufacturing, Emporia – $65,000,

HL Hart Building Coworking & Apartment, Newton – $65,000,

Historic Lowis Building – Nesting Expansion, Colby – $65,000,

Atchison Riverfront Brewery Project, Atchison – $65,000,

Letha’s, Plainville – $8,000,

Farmer & Florist Renovation/Expansion, Marysville – $65,000,

Weathered Wood Home Store, Council Grove – $65,000,

Heartland Gamebirds & Lodge, Courtland – $65,000,

The Gym at Matfield Green Recording Studio, Matfield Green – $65,000,

1010 Main, Goodland – $65,000,

113 W. Lincoln Ave – Fitness Center, Lincoln – $65,000,

Bill and Essie’s BBQ LLC, Marion – $65,000,

Farmers Union Co-op Rehab-Children’s Museum, Alma – $65,000,

Farmhouse Fresh in Jetmore, Jetmore – $57,260,

OmGrown Yoga & Wellness Collective, Baldwin City– $41,780,

The Landing Restaurant & Outdoor Gathering Place, Great Bend – $43,960,

Junction City Brewery & Restaurant, Junction City – $65,000,

Midland Theater Front of the House & Stage Restoration, Coffeyville – $65,000,

Marquee Performing arts Center, Winfield – $38,715,

Tree House of Early Learning, Independence – $65,000, and

Robin’s Nest, Minneola – $65,000

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.