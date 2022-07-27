Advertisement

Gov. travels to D.C. for unveiling of Amelia Earhart statue

Amelia Earhart Statue unveiled
Amelia Earhart Statue unveiled(WIFR Newsroom)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly joined federal and state leaders in Washington, D.C., to unveil a statue of Amelia Earhart to honor the Sunflower State in the national statuary collection.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, July 27, to join bipartisan Congressional leadership, Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) and Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS), for the statue dedication and unveiling ceremony to honor Amelia Earhart.

Gov. Kelly noted that Earhart is the world’s most celebrated aviatrix and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. The ceremony was held in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

“This statue immortalizing Amelia Earhart will serve as an inspiration to our young people for generations to come, propelling them to dream beyond the limits of their time,” Kelly said. “I want to thank our Congressional leaders and our Kansas delegation for the opportunity to honor one of Kansas’ most iconic figures – a woman who showed all of us what it means to reach for the stars.”

Kelly said Earhart was born and raised in Atchison and received her pilot license in 1923. She subsequently championed the advancement of women in aviation. She was declared lost at sea when she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

The Governor noted that the statue of Earhart will represent the State of Kansas in the National Statuary Hall Collection alongside a statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Along with Earhart, Kelly said she recognized a long legacy of women pioneers in Kansas history - including Susanna Salter, the first female elected mayor in the U.S. in 1887, Georgia Neese Gray, who became the first woman to serve as U.S. Treasurer during the Truman Administration, and Lucinda Todd, a civil rights activist and one of the petitioners in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case.

