Gas continues to fall below $4 in Kansas on Wednesday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price of gas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Kansas is below $4 for the first time since May but remains at least a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

On Wednesday, July 27, AAA recorded the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.99 in Kansas, which is three cents less than Tuesday’s average of $4.02. Compared to last week, the price of gas was $4.26, a month ago it was $4.59. However, a year ago, gas cost about $2.91 per gallon.

Diesel prices also broke dollar marks on Wednesday with the average price at $4.98 per gallon. On Tuesday, the average price was $5, a week ago it was $5.14 and one month ago it was $5.37. However, a year ago diesel cost about $3.09 per gallon.

When it comes to Kansas metros, however, it seems the average price of regular gas in the Manhattan area is still the highest:

Metro AreaRegularDiesel
Kansas City$3.88$5.01
Lawrence$3.88$5.06
Manhattan$4.00$4.86
Topeka$3.97$5.06
Wichita$3.88$4.86

AAA indicated, however, that the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was down to $4.30.

GasBuddy.com listed the lowest prices for gas in the Capital City at Sam’s Club for $3.84 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Prairie Band Casino and Resort gas station in Mayetta is listed at $3.36 - the lowest in the state - and Prarie Band One Stop is listed at $3.43.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

