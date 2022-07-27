Gas continues to fall below $4 in Kansas on Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price of gas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Kansas is below $4 for the first time since May but remains at least a dollar higher than it was a year ago.
On Wednesday, July 27, AAA recorded the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.99 in Kansas, which is three cents less than Tuesday’s average of $4.02. Compared to last week, the price of gas was $4.26, a month ago it was $4.59. However, a year ago, gas cost about $2.91 per gallon.
Diesel prices also broke dollar marks on Wednesday with the average price at $4.98 per gallon. On Tuesday, the average price was $5, a week ago it was $5.14 and one month ago it was $5.37. However, a year ago diesel cost about $3.09 per gallon.
When it comes to Kansas metros, however, it seems the average price of regular gas in the Manhattan area is still the highest:
|Metro Area
|Regular
|Diesel
|Kansas City
|$3.88
|$5.01
|Lawrence
|$3.88
|$5.06
|Manhattan
|$4.00
|$4.86
|Topeka
|$3.97
|$5.06
|Wichita
|$3.88
|$4.86
AAA indicated, however, that the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was down to $4.30.
GasBuddy.com listed the lowest prices for gas in the Capital City at Sam’s Club for $3.84 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Prairie Band Casino and Resort gas station in Mayetta is listed at $3.36 - the lowest in the state - and Prarie Band One Stop is listed at $3.43.
