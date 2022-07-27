Gas continues to fall below $4 in Kansas on Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price of gas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Kansas is below $4 for the first time since May but remains at least a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

On Wednesday, July 27, AAA recorded the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.99 in Kansas, which is three cents less than Tuesday’s average of $4.02. Compared to last week, the price of gas was $4.26, a month ago it was $4.59. However, a year ago, gas cost about $2.91 per gallon.

Diesel prices also broke dollar marks on Wednesday with the average price at $4.98 per gallon. On Tuesday, the average price was $5, a week ago it was $5.14 and one month ago it was $5.37. However, a year ago diesel cost about $3.09 per gallon.

When it comes to Kansas metros, however, it seems the average price of regular gas in the Manhattan area is still the highest:

Metro Area Regular Diesel Kansas City $3.88 $5.01 Lawrence $3.88 $5.06 Manhattan $4.00 $4.86 Topeka $3.97 $5.06 Wichita $3.88 $4.86

AAA indicated, however, that the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was down to $4.30.

GasBuddy.com listed the lowest prices for gas in the Capital City at Sam’s Club for $3.84 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Prairie Band Casino and Resort gas station in Mayetta is listed at $3.36 - the lowest in the state - and Prarie Band One Stop is listed at $3.43.

