FORK IN THE ROAD: Paisano’s Ristorante makes everything from scratch and known for environment

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next time you visit Paisano’s, the one thing you need to try (if you haven’t already) is their Lasagna.

It’s the most popular item on their menu.

Not only is it about the food, it’s about the atmosphere too.

“Paisano’s is a perfect mix of lots of history right, I mean I took my prom date here all the way back in 1998. It’s been in business for 30 years. There is still a lot of room for improvement and updating. When you walk into Paisano’s and see the décor you’re like ‘it’s a blast from the past right,’” Co-owner Joe Sessel said.

Sessel’s wife Crysi told 13 News that their daughter Addison is the future of Paisano’s as she helps run the host stand, she helps bus tables and more.

“I’d say one of our super value items here is Lasagna. I mean you just can’t get our Lasagna anywhere. It’s fantastic. It’s made from scratch. We make crème brulee from scratch,” Sessel said. “It’s our service and the experience that we provide here. It’s about value proposition. This ownership team, we’re interested in is the vale proposition of ‘hey this is not a sales pitch, here’s something great.’ We have some unique made from scratch recipes. We have a great team here to serve you. We have something of value and now you just have to come in an experience it for yourself and find out.”

Paisano’s is open Sunday through Thursday 11 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Paisano’s is the Italian word for friend right and in that it’s really kind of the origin story of our ownership team. Good Friends LLC was based on the idea of buying Paisano’s, also myself and Kevin, my business partner, him, and I are good friends, so it all matched up well. Good friends LLC owns Paisano’s, Paisano’s means good friends right, good food, good friends, great experience and that’s what we’re about.”

To find out more about the restaurant and their menu, click here.

