Fatal fire in Cottonwood Falls deemed accidental

Sharon Tatman, 74, was found dead following a fire at 101 8th St. in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday.
Sharon Tatman, 74, was found dead following a fire at 101 8th St. in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday.(KVOE Radio)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday’s fatal fire in Cottonwood Falls which killed a 74-year-old woman was deemed accidental by Fire Marshals on Wednesday.

Officials say the fire did around $200,000 in damage, destroying building B, one of the five buildings at the Housing Authority development on 8th St. A spokesperson from the Office of the State Fire Marshal said the fire was deemed accidental, although the exact cause and origin point of the fire are still under investigation.

The manager of the housing development says her plan is to rebuild the B building, pending approval from the USDA’s Rural Development Office.

Preliminary autopsy results indiciated the fire was at least partially to blame for the death of Sharon Tatman, 74. A celebration of life for Tatman will be held Saturday, July 30th at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong City from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

