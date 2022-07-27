Advertisement

Evergy Green Team to host annual youth dove hunt

Applications due Aug. 19
FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Green Team will host its annual youth dove hunt, and applications are due on August 19.

Evergy says dove season is near and its Green Team will host its annual youth dove hunt to kick the season off. It said the event is a great chance to learn dove hunting basics with plenty of birds flying at close range.

Evergy said the hunt will be held in the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1 and 2, and in the mornings and afternoons of Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4 at the Jeffrey Energy Center in St. Marys, 25905 Jeffrey Rd.

The utility said the hunt is limited to those 16 and under and they must bring their own shotguns, be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, and, if 16 years old, have a license and harvest Information Program stamp. It said non-toxic shells will be provided.

Evergy noted the spacious wheat and sunflower fields have been prepared to draw plenty of doves so the action is expected to be lively.

According to Evergy, hunters will be scheduled as requests dictate and hunting groups can be formed. It said priority will be given to first time or less experienced hunters.

To request an application, email shelly.gomez@evergy.com. Applications will be due at noon, on Friday, Aug. 19.

Evergy noted that the Green Team is a group of employees and retiree volunteers who complete an average of 60 environmental projects annually. It said the team collaborates with conservation groups, agencies and schools to enhance and foster an understanding of the environment, as well as improve natural habitats and provide access to important environmental areas.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Road closure on 17th St. to force westbound drivers to detour Wednesday
FILE
Ozawkie Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE
Stacy Oliver, 55, of Parsons
Parsons man arrested on accusations of mistreatment of elders from 2 counties