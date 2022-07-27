Evergy Green Team to host annual youth dove hunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Green Team will host its annual youth dove hunt, and applications are due on August 19.

Evergy says dove season is near and its Green Team will host its annual youth dove hunt to kick the season off. It said the event is a great chance to learn dove hunting basics with plenty of birds flying at close range.

Evergy said the hunt will be held in the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1 and 2, and in the mornings and afternoons of Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4 at the Jeffrey Energy Center in St. Marys, 25905 Jeffrey Rd.

The utility said the hunt is limited to those 16 and under and they must bring their own shotguns, be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, and, if 16 years old, have a license and harvest Information Program stamp. It said non-toxic shells will be provided.

Evergy noted the spacious wheat and sunflower fields have been prepared to draw plenty of doves so the action is expected to be lively.

According to Evergy, hunters will be scheduled as requests dictate and hunting groups can be formed. It said priority will be given to first time or less experienced hunters.

To request an application, email shelly.gomez@evergy.com. Applications will be due at noon, on Friday, Aug. 19.

Evergy noted that the Green Team is a group of employees and retiree volunteers who complete an average of 60 environmental projects annually. It said the team collaborates with conservation groups, agencies and schools to enhance and foster an understanding of the environment, as well as improve natural habitats and provide access to important environmental areas.

