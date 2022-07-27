Advertisement

Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation

A meth investigation in Nebraska has found ties to drugs coming from Kansas’ Capital City.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A meth investigation in Nebraska has found ties to drugs coming from Kansas’ Capital City.

On Friday, July 22, the Richardson Co., Neb., Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Kimberly Hoagland and Rickey Long, both of Humboldt, Neb., for their alleged involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the arrests came after a 3-year investigation into the distribution of meth in Humboldt and the surrounding areas.

Officials indicated that the investigation found the pair had conspired with others to distribute several pounds of methamphetamine since 2019. The investigation also found that the pair had acquired as much as 112 grams of meth at a time from co-conspirators in Topeka.

As a result, Hoagland and Long were both booked into the Richardson Co. Jail for Distribution of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine - a Class 1B felony.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

Meth arrests in Nebraska
Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation
FILE - Ascension Via Christi receives 'A' rating from Leapfrog
Ascension Via Christi hospitals earn high accolades in national report
Japanese beetles cover the petals of a rose Wednesday morning at Topeka's Gage Park.
Japanese beetles damaging some bushes in Gage Park’s Reinisch Rose Garden
Amelia Earhart statue
Moran, Marshall praise installation of new Amelia Earhart statue in D.C.
FILE - Teen defensive driving safety
Teen defensive driving course to make pit stop in the Capital City