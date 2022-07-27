Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A meth investigation in Nebraska has found ties to drugs coming from Kansas’ Capital City.

On Friday, July 22, the Richardson Co., Neb., Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Kimberly Hoagland and Rickey Long, both of Humboldt, Neb., for their alleged involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the arrests came after a 3-year investigation into the distribution of meth in Humboldt and the surrounding areas.

Officials indicated that the investigation found the pair had conspired with others to distribute several pounds of methamphetamine since 2019. The investigation also found that the pair had acquired as much as 112 grams of meth at a time from co-conspirators in Topeka.

As a result, Hoagland and Long were both booked into the Richardson Co. Jail for Distribution of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine - a Class 1B felony.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.