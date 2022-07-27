Advertisement

Coach Tang completes coaching staff, adds Rodney Perry

On Wednesday, K-State announced the addition of assistant coach Rodney Perry to Coach Tang's...
On Wednesday, K-State announced the addition of assistant coach Rodney Perry to Coach Tang's staff.(KWCH)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang has completed his full-time coaching staff, announcing the addition of assistant coach Rodney Perry on Wednesday afternoon.

Perry is bringing 28 years of coaching experience, 15 being in the college level, into the role. Six of those years were spent as the head coach at NAIA Avila University in Kansas City (2010-2016).

“My family and I are extremely grateful and feel blessed to be joining such an incredible staff and university,” said Perry. “I know the goals that Coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community, the expectations are extremely high. I am committed to working extremely hard to ensure that these goals are achieved. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the team get better on and off the floor and getting to know the Wildcat community. EMAW!”

Perry was a finalist for the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year, spending this past season building Link Academy in Branson, MO., into a national powerhouse.

His team finished as the national runner-up at the GEICO National Tournament, notching a 34-2 overall record.

Perry also recently led MOKAN Elite, an AAU program he helped found, to their third championship at the Nike Peach Jam (2016, 2019, 2022) with a 53-52 win over Team Takeover on July 24th. They ended the season at 26-4.

MOKAN Elite’s three championships are the most of any team in the history of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League summer event.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding someone of the quality – on and off the basketball court – as Rodney Perry. Obviously he is a terrific coach and winner,” said Tang. “But he is more than just an elite basketball mind, he fits in so with our staff because of his values and character. I can’t wait for Wildcat Nation to get to know Rodney, his wife, Leslie, and their family!”

Perry’s first official day in the role will be August 1st.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

Ty Zentner is the sixth Wildcat to receive a preseason nod ahead of the 2022 season.
K-State’s Zentner named to preseason award watch-list
Dawson Hammes at MIAA Media Day 2022
Emporia State knows what they’re capable of in 2022
Washburn Football at 2022 MIAA Media Day
Washburn hopes to build off strong 2021 campaign with veteran leadership
Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins at 2022 MIAA Media Day
Emporia State knows what they’re capable of in 2022