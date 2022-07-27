Coach Tang completes coaching staff, adds Rodney Perry

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang has completed his full-time coaching staff, announcing the addition of assistant coach Rodney Perry on Wednesday afternoon.

Perry is bringing 28 years of coaching experience, 15 being in the college level, into the role. Six of those years were spent as the head coach at NAIA Avila University in Kansas City (2010-2016).

“My family and I are extremely grateful and feel blessed to be joining such an incredible staff and university,” said Perry. “I know the goals that Coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community, the expectations are extremely high. I am committed to working extremely hard to ensure that these goals are achieved. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the team get better on and off the floor and getting to know the Wildcat community. EMAW!”

Perry was a finalist for the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year, spending this past season building Link Academy in Branson, MO., into a national powerhouse.

His team finished as the national runner-up at the GEICO National Tournament, notching a 34-2 overall record.

Perry also recently led MOKAN Elite, an AAU program he helped found, to their third championship at the Nike Peach Jam (2016, 2019, 2022) with a 53-52 win over Team Takeover on July 24th. They ended the season at 26-4.

MOKAN Elite’s three championships are the most of any team in the history of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League summer event.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding someone of the quality – on and off the basketball court – as Rodney Perry. Obviously he is a terrific coach and winner,” said Tang. “But he is more than just an elite basketball mind, he fits in so with our staff because of his values and character. I can’t wait for Wildcat Nation to get to know Rodney, his wife, Leslie, and their family!”

Perry’s first official day in the role will be August 1st.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.