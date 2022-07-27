Bill introduced to afford more protections for VA whistleblowers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann has helped to introduce a bill that would afford greater protections for those who whistleblow on the VA.

On Tuesday, July 26, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he joined Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) to introduce bipartisan legislation that would enhance protections for whistleblowers who expose waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars in the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Whistleblower claims must be taken seriously – especially regarding issues concerning our nation’s heroes,” said Rep. Mann. “As members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, we have a duty to address problems like the lack of structure and support for whistleblowers that could hinder veterans. Our legislation will create checks and balances for offices managing whistleblower complaints – an effort that will simultaneously use taxpayer dollars more efficiently and protect whistleblowers. I appreciate Representative Pappas leading this bill with me which will result in more transparency and a higher standard of service at the VA.”

Earlier in 2022, Mann said he joined Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL) to introduce legislation that would require the VA’s Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection to refer all allegations to the Office of Special Counsel - an independent federal investigative agency that has more trust in the whistleblower community.

“Whistleblowers play an essential role in safeguarding the federal government against waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement,” said Rep. Pappas. “Too often though the messenger is the one who is punished, and we have seen clear proof that this has been the case for VA whistleblowers. Whistleblowers must be protected from retaliation. This is not only the law, it is also the right thing to do. I wish to thank Representative Mann for his ongoing work on this issue, and for joining me in introducing this bipartisan legislation today that will strengthen the independence and mission of VA’s whistleblower office.”

Mann noted that Tuesday’s legislation would not only require the OAWP to refer whistleblower allegations to OSC, but would also require it to track settlement negotiations and agreements between the VA’s Office of General Counsel and VA employees.

To read a full copy of the bill, click HERE.

