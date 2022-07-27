Advertisement

Back-to-school survey finds area teens worry about inflation, supplies

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent back-to-school survey by Junior Achievement of America has found that local students have the impact of inflation on the cost of school supplies in their minds.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says a new survey has found that a third of teens - 33% - report that their parents or guardians are most concerned about the cost of back-to-school supplies for the 2022-23 school year.

However, the organization said 37% of teens expressed their own concern that they will not be able to get all the items they need for back-to-school this year while 34% said they rely on teachers, community donations or other resources to get supplies.

Junior Achievement said the survey of 1,004 Americans between the age of 13 and 17 was held between July 5 and 10 through Big Village.

“Each back-to-school season, we hear about families who don’t have the means to provide all of the supplies their students may need for the school year,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “Rising costs and supply chain issues may make that especially hard for families this year. We encourage everyone who can to donate school supplies this year to help young people in your community.”

The organization also said teens were asked about how much they thought back-to-school supplies would cost with the average estimate coming in at $238. However, a recent survey by Deloitte found parents estimate the average cost will actually be about $661 per student.

To help parents and guardians talk to their children about inflation, Junior Achievement said it has released A Parents’ Guide: Talking to Your Kids About Inflation. Written at a level young people can understand, it said the guide explains what causes inflation and what can be done.

For more information about Junior Achievement or the guide on inflation, click HERE.

