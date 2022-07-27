Ascension Via Christi hospitals earn high accolades in national report

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi hospitals are earning high accolades with recent reports from U.S. News & World Report.

Ascension Via Christi says U.S. News & World Report has named its St. Francis campus in Wichita as a Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23 - the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals in the nation to make the list.

Ascension said this is the highest honor a hospital can receive from U.S. News and is based on performance that is better than the national average in seven areas: Heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, transcatheter aortic valve replacements, colon cancer surgeries, kidney failure and diabetes.

Additionally, Ascension said its St. Teresa campus was recognized as a better performer than the national average in hip fractures.

Earlier in 2022, Ascension noted that its St. Joseph and Manhattan hospitals as Best Hospitals for maternity Care. Meanwhile, the NewLife Center at its St. Joseph campus was the only Wichita hospital to earn the distinction.

“These awards are yet another recognition of our team’s commitment to provide safe, compassionate, personalized care for all,” says Kevin Strecker, Ascension Via Christi’s chief executive officer. “I am extremely proud of the outstanding results that our associates, working with our physician partners, continue to achieve in improving the health of individuals in our communities.”

Ascension indicated that the annual Procedures and Conditions ratings are meant to help patients and doctors make an informed decision about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

For its 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, Ascension noted that U.S. News looked at more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedure conditions. It said fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned the rating in all procedures and conditions.

Ascension said state and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

Ascension noted that the U.S. News Procedures and Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality - like survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

For more information, click HERE.

