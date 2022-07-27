Advertisement

Animals on parade at Jackson Co. Fair

The Jackson County Fair is in full swing.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets and barnyard animals were on full display at the Jackson Co. Fairgrounds Wednesday, July 27.

On Wednesday, adults and children of all ages attended to show off their projects -- including calves, chickens, and goats. Breanna Brees, 15, is with the 4-H organization and presented projects to the judges.

“I am doing a bunch of projects,” said Brees. “For my animals I am doing are chickens, ducks, geese, steers, and pigs. In the inside building I’ve got crafts, table setting, cooking, display, photography,” she said.

According to Brees, and another 4-H member, Tristan Simpson-Worley, 15, completing projects and caring for animals teaches them valuable lessons.

“You learn how to take care of an animal and, basically, later on in life, you’ll have to learn how to take care of a child and this kind of helps with that,” said Simpson-Worley.

“Leadership and responsibility,” said Brees. “When, you know, have to do chores for your animals every day.”

However, Simpson-Worley says competing also means having fun.

“I love showing my animals and just having a good time with a bunch of friends of mine and meeting a bunch of new animals and new farmers,” according to Simpson-Worley.

Wednesday’s events included a pet show, the Barnyard Olympics, and an animal parade.

The carnival will continue through Saturday, July 30.

