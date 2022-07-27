Advertisement

Riley County reports two Covid-related deaths

(WBRC)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between July 16 - 22.

Riley County remains in the high incidence category with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.

Additionally, two COVID related deaths have been reported in Riley County. Officials say an 87-year-old male died July 11th after testing positive on July 9th. He received four doses of the Moderna vaccine. A 91-year-old female also died on July 9th. She had tested positive on June 25th and had received three doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths for Riley County is now 91 people.

