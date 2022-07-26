Washburn to draw for $2,500 scholarship at upcoming registration event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students who attend Washburn University’s Aug. 6 registration event will have the chance to win a $2,500 drawing.

Washburn University says it will host a registration event for new students between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Welcome Center of Morgan Hall, 1700 SW College Ave.

WU said those who plan to attend classes in the fall but have not yet registered for classes are eligible to participate in the event, from incoming freshmen to those who have yet to apply.

“We are making it as easy as possible for our students, or those thinking about becoming Washburn University students, to be ready to start classes August 22,” said Dr. Richard Liedtke, executive director of enrollment management for Washburn University.

The University noted that every student who registers for classes during the Aug. 6 event will be entered for a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship. A representative will contact the scholarship recipient after the event via their Washburn email address.

During the event, WU said attendees will have the chance to do the following:

Apply for admission if they have not yet done so - the traditional application fee will be waived

Speak with an advisor to help pick schedules

Register for classes

Learn more about financial aid - including information about other potential scholarship opportunities

Learn more about campus accommodations

Get a Washburn University ID

The University indicated that refreshments will be served. It also said attendees should bring a copy of their transcripts if available.

Those with questions should call Washburn University at 785-670-1030.

