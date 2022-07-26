Advertisement

Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart is slashing prices.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart says inflation is actually leading them to cut prices on some products.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that rising food and fuel prices have many shoppers pulling back on buying clothes and other items.

To get rid of a huge buildup of inventory, the company says it is slashing prices on clothing and some big-ticket products.

The company also expects a general slowdown in customer spending in the second half of the year.

Those projections caused the company’s stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
File image
Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
14-year old taken to juvenile intake after making threats at public pool

Latest News

Video showed Sen. Roger Marshall giving her water, calming the woman and examining her injuries.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff recognizes Sen. Marshall for life-saving actions at border
File Image
Burlington Police warn of identity theft after one resident already affected
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
Game wardens search for those responsible for illegally killing two white tail deer on July 22,...
Game wardens search for leads after two bucks found illegally shot