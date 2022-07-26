Walmart to celebrate Topeka fulfillment center’s 1st birthday with donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart will celebrate the Topeka fulfillment center’s first birthday with donations to local organizations on top of a ceremony.

Walmart says it will officially celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the Topeka fulfillment center with a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. It said the more than 1.8 million square foot center can be found at 1303 SW Innovation Pkwy. and supports the retail giant’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities.

Walmart noted that the Topeka facility employs more than 300 local full-time employees and stores millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped straight to online customers in the Midwest.

The retail giant indicated that the ceremony will include comments from company leadership, as well as grant donations to the following local nonprofit organizations:

$25,000 to the 2/30 Club of Topeka

$1,750 to the Capper Foundation

$5,000 to Be Filled of South Topeka

Walmart also said its fulfillment centers are a crucial part of its supply chain network. Unlike distribution centers, it said fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are sent to customers as soon as the next day.

The company noted that the facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity to its supply chain as it prepares for growth.

Walmart said it operates two distribution centers, two fulfillment centers and 83 stores in the Sunflower State while employing more than 20,000 Kansans. It said it also supports local businesses, spending more than $665 million with Kansas suppliers in the 2022 Fiscal Year.

State leaders to be in attendance include:

Lt. Gov. David Toland

State Sen. Brenda Dietrich

State Rep. Ken Corbet

State Rep. Jon Alcala

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook

Topeka City Councilman Spencer Duncan

Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller

Topeka City manager Bill Cochran

President of GO Topeka Molly Howey

President and CEO of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce Alan Cobb

Staff from Sen. Marshall’s Office

Staff from Rep. LaTurner’s Ofice

Walmart leaders and associates

