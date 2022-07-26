TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A well-known democratic political pundit visited Topeka Monday.

James Carville was supporting Patrick Schmidt in his bid to unseat Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner.

“It is a challenging environment but the new word that you hear a lot is decoupling, the batch in the polling has gotten better for democrats over the past six weeks, not great but better so hopefully that trend will continue,” Carville.

Carville says with candidates like Patrick Schmidt and Governor Laura Kelly, votes can swing votes.

“It’s the question of appealing people, people like Kelly and Patrick can appeal and there is a lot of people in Kansas that are historically Republican but there are some moderate courteous people that vote differently sometimes.”

He says Kansas is the center of American politics right now, thanks to the ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment on the August 2nd primary ballot. It would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion. It will be the nation’s first public vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade.

“I think people don’t like radical sudden change and I think that goes against the grain and not just for democrats, I think it goes against the grain of a lot of people and the way this was done as I mention it was really sneaky and wasn’t hoping you wouldn’t notice,” he said.

“The language on it is so tilted and slanted, it’s unbelievable and they tried putting it on a primary day which there is a lot more republican primaries than democrat primaries.”

Supporters of ‘Value Them Both’ have accused democrats of slanting the amendment vote by saying it would ban abortions. They say it is about allowing lawmakers to pass common sense regulations.

