Volunteers paint manhole covers to promote environmental message

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people volunteered their time at the Topeka Zoo Tuesday, July 26, to brighten up manhole covers and promote a message to protect the environment.

The volunteers with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library painted the manhole covers to highlight the message “no dumping, drains to the river.” The Topeka Zoo’s conservation and education director, Dennis Dinwiddie, says that by adding bright artwork to the covers, it would make others more likely to stop and bring awareness to the issue.

“Turning manhole covers into works of art, so it highlights that message of ‘no dumping, drains to the river’ is a way of doing that,” said Dinwiddie. “It protects river systems, it protects wildlife that depend on river systems, and it even protects open ocean from right here in northeast Kansas.”

This event was created in partnership with the Topeka Zoo, the City of Topeka Utilities Department, and Water Pollution Control.

