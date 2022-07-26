Advertisement

Two housing market rankings place Topeka towards the top

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Realtor.com released it’s housing market rankings Monday and Topeka came in at number 14 nationwide. The Wall Street Journal also released it’s summertime emerging markets list Tuesday and places Topeka at number 9. Linda Briden is CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors and says Topeka is outgrowing it’s stereotype.

“I think a lot of times Topeka tries to compare themselves with Kansas City or Lawrence and viewed as the step child or the, or the lesser, the younger brother whatever you want to call it, which I’ve never agreed with,” said Briden. “I feel like our city compares well if not better for the value that you get.”

Realtor.com compared the median number of days a house spends on the market with the median home price on a year over year basis and noted low unemployment and status as the state capital as plus marks for Topeka.

“I think it certainly makes Topeka more attractive to the person looking for a relaxed lifestyle,” said Briden, “good schools, interesting activities, and affordable option as a homeowner.”

Matt Pivarnik with the Greater Topeka Partnership in a statement also praised the high ranking as proof that Topeka is getting the attention it deserves saying “This is great news! With housing markets across the country beginning to lose steam, the continued strength of the Topeka market highlights the fundamentals that make our community an incredible place to live. We used to say the great life you can enjoy in Topeka was the best kept secret in the country. I guess the secret is out!”

Even so, in this white hot housing market Briden said there are still winners and losers.

“It’s great for the seller, not so great for the buyer with the inventory shortage.”

More details about the local housing market can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
File image
Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
14-year old taken to juvenile intake after making threats at public pool

Latest News

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran shed some light on what is...
Mayor, city manager provide updates on Polk-Quincy Viaduct, White Lakes and city manager search
"Realty" check in Topeka
Governor Laura Kelly has geared up to host a blood drive at the Statehouse as the nation...
Gov. to host blood drive as shortage continues to plague nation
More than 10,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests have been sent to more than 2,000 Kansas families...
10K+ COVID-19 tests sent to 2K+ Kansans in need
The KDHE has loaned more than $4.2 million to Johnson County to improve the distribution system...
KDHE loans $4.2+ million for Johnson Co. water district improvement project