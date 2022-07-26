Two housing market rankings place Topeka towards the top

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Realtor.com released it’s housing market rankings Monday and Topeka came in at number 14 nationwide. The Wall Street Journal also released it’s summertime emerging markets list Tuesday and places Topeka at number 9. Linda Briden is CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors and says Topeka is outgrowing it’s stereotype.

“I think a lot of times Topeka tries to compare themselves with Kansas City or Lawrence and viewed as the step child or the, or the lesser, the younger brother whatever you want to call it, which I’ve never agreed with,” said Briden. “I feel like our city compares well if not better for the value that you get.”

Realtor.com compared the median number of days a house spends on the market with the median home price on a year over year basis and noted low unemployment and status as the state capital as plus marks for Topeka.

“I think it certainly makes Topeka more attractive to the person looking for a relaxed lifestyle,” said Briden, “good schools, interesting activities, and affordable option as a homeowner.”

Matt Pivarnik with the Greater Topeka Partnership in a statement also praised the high ranking as proof that Topeka is getting the attention it deserves saying “This is great news! With housing markets across the country beginning to lose steam, the continued strength of the Topeka market highlights the fundamentals that make our community an incredible place to live. We used to say the great life you can enjoy in Topeka was the best kept secret in the country. I guess the secret is out!”

Even so, in this white hot housing market Briden said there are still winners and losers.

“It’s great for the seller, not so great for the buyer with the inventory shortage.”

