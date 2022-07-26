Tuesday forecast: Isolated showers at times, warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite clouds lingering for much of the day and hit and miss showers at times, most spots will be dry and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and more in the low-mid 80s. The probability of rain will be increasing tonight.

Taking Action:

Today’s rain chance is minimal and even if you get rain it won’t amount to much (less than 0.10″). There is a low chance for a t-storm but think the lightning threat will remain very low.

Highest rain chance that would have an impact on outdoor plans is Thursday with rain moving in for Wednesday night. We’ll be able to fine tune the specific details in the coming days on how long the rain will last.



While confidence is low on specific details like how widespread the rain will be and where the highest chance for rain will occur, confidence is relatively higher that the best chances for rain will be tonight with an even higher chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Confidence also remains high that temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week with tomorrow the warmest day of the week with highs near seasonal especially if we can get afternoon sun.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Isolated showers possible at times however most of the day will be dry. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s for most areas however upper 80s-low 90s near I-35 is possible. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few t-storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds Calm.

Tomorrow: Other than a few leftover showers early, we’ll have decreasing clouds late. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Rain chance really begins to increase after midnight Wednesday night and continue into at least Thursday morning. While the severe weather threat is low, heavy rain that could lead to flooding is possible. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday.

As the weather pattern turns less active and dry Friday highs will be in the low-mid 80s with low humidity and likely the nicest day of the week.

This weekend the humidity and temperatures gradually increase. There are some indications from long range models of rain chances Saturday night and Sunday night. As of now confidence remains low so will keep it dry in the 8 day for now but something to be mindful of.

Another aspect of the forecast to be mindful of is the extreme heat returning by Monday and lasting for most if not all of next work week when highs will likely be in the 90s and possibly triple digits (similar to last week). Despite the 8 day indicating low-mid 90s (for Topeka) mid-upper 90s are possible out toward central KS to begin the week.

