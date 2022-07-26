Advertisement

Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery

Alexander Morris Harris III
Alexander Morris Harris III(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the Topeka VA Police force is facing charges for assault and domestic battery.

According to Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alexander Morris Harris III was booked into custody on Sunday, July 24 at 2:55 a.m. for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5 years.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Harris was arrested after a woman reported that he pointed a gun at her during an argument. TPD says the incident occurred at an apartment in the 900 block of SW Robinson Ave. and was witnessed by and off duty officer.

In an email to 13 NEWS, a spokesperson for the VA of Eastern Kansas said they were aware of Harris’ arrest and that he was not on duty when he was taken into custody. The VA declined to comment further citing the inability to discuss personnel matters.

In a 13 NEWS report from May 4, 2022, Harris was one of several current and former Topeka VA employees who held a public meeting to call out the VA of Eastern Kansas for discrimination. During the meeting, Harris, who was listed in the report as a current employee said he was suffering from the financial impact of a recent demotion.

