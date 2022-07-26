Advertisement

Topeka man sustains minor injuries after van hydroplanes on interstate

A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries after his pickup truck hydroplaned...
A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries after his pickup truck hydroplaned and crashed early Monday on Interstate 70 in Douglas County, authorities said.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man sustained minor injuries after his van hydroplaned and flipped on I-335 in Osage Co. on Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, July 25, officials were called to Interstate 335 with reports of an injury accident.

According to the log, Dustin Markus Shughart, 34, of Topeka, was headed southbound on I-335 near mile marker 158.5 when his 2018 Ford van hydroplaned and flipped over.

KHP noted that Shughart sustained suspected minor injuries in the accident, however, the log does not indicate he was taken to the hospital.

