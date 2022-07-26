Tarwaters celebrates recent award, new branding effort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An area farm supply store is celebrating its employees, and a new effort, after 44 years serving Topeka.

Tarwater Farm & Home Supply held an employee celebration dinner Tuesday night, featuring its recent Top City Small Business of the Year award.

The store also took the opportunity to launch its new re-brand. The new branding will bring a small shake-up to the Tarwater colors and logo, though the main objective is to unite the company’s message across its locations.

“Making sure that as we got more spread out that we still had those same core values together, even though we weren’t under one roof anymore, and that message was being presented across Northeast Kansas and not just North Topeka,” Tarwaters purchasing manager Abe Steinebach said.

Tarwaters has locations in Topeka and Holton. They also have a new website, check it out at Tarwaters.com.

